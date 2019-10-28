LEAVENWORTH — A Republic man filed a claim against the city of Leavenworth after a fallen tree branch badly damaged his SUV on Friday.
James West parked his Dodge Nitro at Waterfront Park about 2 p.m. and walked to nearby Blackbird Island. When he returned a short time later, he found a 10-foot section of the top of a dead tree had fallen onto the roof of his SUV.
He filed a claim for damages Friday against the city because its “careless neglect” of public property caused extreme damage to his vehicle.
The branch broke the sunroof, driver side seat belt buckle and driver side mirror, West said on Monday. The car was totalled. He asked the city for help with a rental car but was turned down, so he drove the battered Nitro 190 miles home.
Winds in the Leavenworth area ranged from 45-67 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The winds knocked down trees throughout Chelan County, uprooting two inside Leavenworth city limits.
One tree fell through a powerline and cut power to about 500 Chelan County PUD customers in the downtown area and another falling tree fell onto two adjacent homes. And in Waterfront Park, a falling branch struck three juveniles on Blackbird Island and a portion of a tree damaged West’s SUV. As a result, the park was closed and evacuated by Chelan County Fire District 3.
“My huge thing is that they not only put the local people of Leavenworth in danger but they put, especially in their main tourist season, a lot of the tourists in danger because they don’t want to keep up with their public properties,” West said.
The city has no plans of pruning potentially hazardous tree in response to the windstorm, said Herb Amick, the city’s public works director.
The trees that fell in downtown Leavenworth were privately owned and Waterfront Park, “is a recreational-type area that you enter at your own risk, kind of like going into a national forest,” Amick said. “It’s full of cottonwoods and it’s just typical whenever there’s a windstorm the cottonwoods have dead branches (that fall).”