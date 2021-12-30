QUINCY — A dead body found in an alleyway in Quincy on Dec. 28 was identified as that of an elderly Hispanic male, Quincy Police Capt. Ryan Green said. His body was discovered in the afternoon by a worker at the Inspire Development daycare.
“One of the maintenance workers saw some of the toys scattered around and then saw a body lying on their fenced yard,” Green said. No children saw the body, Green added, as the daycare is on winter break.
The body was identified but his name has not been released by the Grant County coroner. The body showed no obvious signs of foul play.
The man seemed to be in his 70s, and was living with his family in Ephrata, but “not as of recently,” Green said, so there is a possibility that he succumbed to the extreme outdoor temperatures hitting the region this week.
“It appears to be natural causes, weather-related,” Green said. Quincy had a recorded high of 13 degrees and a low of five degrees on Dec. 28, according to AccuWeather.
The coroner was expected to release his report sometime on Dec. 31.
