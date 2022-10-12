YAKIMA — James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night.
James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
Shot to death were John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, Thomas Hernandez, 36, and Dennis Overaker, 61, at a trailer in the remote area of Medicine Valley on June 8, 2019.
The Clouds were charged separately in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury.
A jury convicted James Cloud of four counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking. Hours later, Donovan Cloud pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm while committing a violent crime in an agreement that shielded him from murder charges.
Both Clouds were sentenced Wednesday in a crowded courtroom in Yakima filled with sadness and anger.
Donovan Cloud was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.
Tears where shed, shaken voices were heard and anger erupted during James Cloud's hearing.
Overacker's wife told the court how she still cannot make sense of her husband's killing. He was a hardworking, caring man, she said.
Her family, including her grandchildren, have had to relive the trauma every time news reverberates across TVs, newspapers and social media about the killings.
Overacker's killing changed everything — birthdays, holidays, and her son's wedding, she said.
"I'm different," she said, explaining that she feels stuck in her head still trying to make sense of it all.
She was flanked by her son, who also spoke.
"He wasn't my biological father but he chose to be my dad," her son said. "He taught us to be responsible and work hard every day, just like he did."
He turned and looked at James Cloud and said: "I want you to know you're a ... coward. I wish I had time with you by myself."
Security blocked his path as he stepped toward James Cloud.
Justice Stanley A. Bastian cited James Cloud's criminal history before granting prosecutor's sentence recommendation.
Bastian said the life sentences were mandates given the charges.
"Even if it wasn't mandated, that would still be the sentence of this court," Bastian said. "You have endangered this community for a long time, certainly by your criminal history."
A jury found James Cloud guilty of murdering the other four, but not Cagle. Before deciding Donovan Cloud's sentence, Bastian paused to ask prosecutors if they wanted the court to accept his plea agreement in the absence of any conviction in Cagle's death.
Moving ahead with the plea agreement, Bastian said it didn't resolve any of Donovan Cloud's culpability in the murders nor the kidnapping.
Donovan Cloud was accused of holding a gun to a boy's head while he ordered his parent to hand over the keys to a vehicle so he and James Cloud could flee the area.
Defense attorney Rick Smith argued for a sentence of nearly 22 years, saying Donovan shouldn't sentenced for crimes he was not convicted of.
"He did not shoot anyone, he did not kill anyone," Smith said.
Prosecutor Tom Hanlon reviewed Donovan Cloud's past convictions, which included several assaults, including a serious stabbing and robbery.
Hanlon, seeking the stiffer sentence, said Donovan was often given light sentences in the past, or was often released after only serving a fraction of the time.
Bastian took that into consideration and granted prosecutors their sentencing request.
"When you're in the community, you cause harm," Bastian told Donovan Cloud.
