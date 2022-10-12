YAKIMA — James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night.

James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.



