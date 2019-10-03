bus crash
A Wenatchee police officer attends to a man involved in crash Thursday morning on the corner of Emerson and Fifth streets. 

WENATCHEE — One man was hospitalized Thursday morning after his pickup truck collided head-on with a bus.

About 8:35 a.m., a GMC pickup leaving Emerson Street turned eastbound onto Fifth Street and struck a westbound Link Transit bus, according to Randall Black, a Wenatchee resident who witnessed the collision.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Central Washington Hospital. The bus was carrying two passengers, none of whom were injured.

The front of the bus was destroyed.

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

