WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who police say killed his wife and then himself last month allegedly threatened his previous wife with a gun years before, court records show.
Edgar Rodrigue’s previous wife accused him in divorce documents of pointing a gun at her when she tried to end their relationship, according to Chelan County Superior Court records filed in 2005.
“At one time when I had made up my mind to leave him that is when he pulled a gun on me. I was scared so I stayed for my girls,” she wrote in a court declaration.
Edgar Rodrigue and the woman, who The Wenatchee World is not naming to protect her identity, were married from 1988 to 2005 and had two children together. She didn't report the incident to authorities and it's unclear from court records when it happened.
On July 21, Edgar Rodrigue shot and killed his wife Michael Rodrigue before shooting himself, according to Wenatchee Police.
Edgar Rodrigue, 54, and Michael Rodrigue, 41, were married in 2007, according to state marriage license records. They have one child together, and she had two of her own before the relationship with Edgar Rodrigue, according to records and police.
Throughout their 12-year marriage there was “zero indication” of any previous domestic violence incidents, said Capt. Brian Chance with Wenatchee Police.
The two were living in separate homes, but sharing custody of their children. On the day of the shooting, Michael Rodrigue visited Edgar Rodrigue’s home in Wenatchee and then an argument turned fatal, police say.
Their children are staying with relatives, Chance said.