WENATCHEE — A 35-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Friday after he allegedly attacked a man with a baseball bat.
Police were called at 10:56 p.m. to the 500 block of Sunset Avenue for a report that Jess J. Cunning struck a 43-year-old man in the head with a bat and stabbed him in the torso with a dull object, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
The alleged victim told Wenatchee Police that Cunning attacked him as he left a woman’s home, and the woman told police she believed Cunning was jealous of her relationship with the alleged victim, documents show.
The alleged victim accused Cunning of attempting to run him over with his vehicle.
The alleged victim was described by police as bleeding profusely from his head and sustained cuts to his forehead and chin, a swollen left hand, cuts to his elbows, hands and chest, the documents said.
Police also believe Cunning slashed all four tires on the alleged victim’s vehicle and one tire on the woman’s vehicle.
Cunning was later arrested at a home on Marker Street in Wenatchee.
He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief.