WENATCHEE — A man shot and killed by Wenatchee police Saturday in the 200 block of Western Avenue was from out of state, and police haven’t made personal contact with his next of kin, investigators said Thursday in a news release.

The man's identity was not released. Four Wenatchee police officers directly involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard in such an investigation. Their identities also weren’t released.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.

Officers responded to a burglary call around 4 p.m. Saturday. The man who was killed matched the description of the burglary suspect and was armed with a knife, police said. 

Investigators are asking those who witnessed the incident or events leading up to it, or possesses video of it, to leave a message on the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Tip Line at (509) 667-6845.

The investigative team comes from NCW police agencies. The Wenatchee Police Department is not involved with the investigation.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

