MOSES LAKE -- A man died and a woman was seriously injured in Moses Lake on Thursday after their own dog attacked them.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating what precipitated the attack, which was reported to police at about 11:20 a.m. at the Harvest Manor mobile home park.
The identity of the man is expected to be released later today, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman.
The woman was taken to Samaritan Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She remained there Friday.
Detectives' investigation into the incident is on pause while they wait for the woman to recuperate.
"The health of the female victim is going to be the first priority," Foreman said.
The dog, identified as a pit bull mix, will be euthanized following a 10-day hold. It was taken to a local veterinarian's office for treatment of injuries it sustained in the attack.
"The humane thing to to do is to treat the dog so they're not suffering" while awaiting euthanasia, Foreman said.