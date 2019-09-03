WATERVILLE — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for firing shots outside a Bridgeport bar in July.
Adan Torres-Gomez, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Around 1:50 a.m. June 30, authorities were called to an area outside a bar after shots were fired following a fight between alleged gang members, according to a probable cause affidavit filed July 1 in Douglas County Superior Court.
Investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed security footage from the bar to identify Torres-Gomez as the shooter.
No one was struck during the shooting.
Because of a prior felony conviction for possession of a firearm, Torres-Gomez was not permitted to have a gun when he opened fire on June 30.
As part of his guilty plea Tuesday, the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a charge of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.