CHELAN — A Chelan resident pleaded guilty Monday to a hate crime for harassing his Latino neighbors in the Navarre Coulee area earlier this month.
Joshua David Clifton, 46, was arrested Oct. 3 after he threatened his neighbors with an arrow and shotgun if they didn’t pay him $300 for damage done to his son’s bicycle seat apparently caused by the victims’ dog, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Deputies believe that during the confrontation Clifton told a woman to go back to her country, meaning Mexico, the affidavit said. The victims told deputies Clifton also threatened to destroy personal property belonging to his neighbors in exchange for money owed, the affidavit said.
The victims said Clifton first confronted them with an arrow, but then returned with a shotgun after a male victim showed Clifton he was armed with a handgun, the affidavit said. The male victim never pulled the gun out of its holster.
Deputies wrote in the affidavit that Clifton continued to demand payment, saying he would not allow the victims to leave without the money he said he was owed, and that at one point he fired a round into a hillside.
Clifton pleaded guilty Monday in Superior Court to hate crime, a Class C felony, and harassment, a gross misdemeanor. Judge Henry Rawson sentenced Clifton, who had no prior felony convictions, to 30 days of confinement at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and a year of community custody.
Clifton wasn’t initially arrested for hate crime, but Chelan County prosecutors added the charge because of Clifton’s behavior and abusive language, along with an “SS” lightning bolt tattoo on his forearm. The tattoo is a common white supremacist/neo-Nazi symbol derived from Schutzstaffel of Nazi Germany, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
“We felt as though in this matter the repeated defamatory and derogatory language, as well as his white supremacy tattoo, caused us to file a hate crime in this case,” said Prosecutor Doug Shae in an email when asked what elevated the incident to a hate crime. “And, he did plead guilty to the charge.”
Shae added that the prosecution’s case did not hinge on the tattoo.