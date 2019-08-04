LEAVENWORTH — Authorities on Sunday rescued a rock climber who was stranded on a ledge on Dragontail Peak.
The man — whose identity has not been released yet — was free-climbing a steep rock face on the south side of the peak Saturday evening, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.
“He got to a point where he couldn’t go up or down or sideways,” Sisson said.
The man had cell service and was able to call for help from the ledge, Sisson said. A four-person rescue team was deployed to find him.
After hiking into the area, they got a visual on the man around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Sisson said. Shortly after, they were able to lower a rope to retrieve him.
They were still hiking out with the man as of 12 p.m. on Sunday and had reached Colchuck Lake. He was uninjured, Sisson said.
