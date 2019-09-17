WENATCHEE — A 56-year-old Wenatchee man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his involvement in a local drug-selling operation.
José Carmen Valadez pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to four counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine.
Valadez was arrested in April by the Columbia River Drug Task Force after it used an informant to make four purchases of cocaine from Valadez.
On some occasions, Valadez went to a home belonging to Cesar Javier Mora south of Wenatchee on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway.
The Task Force raided a Mora’s home and seized a kilogram of cocaine and $68,000 in cash and $42,000 in bank accounts. The cash found was originally reported by authorities as $85,000, but an investigation by sheriff’s departments of Grays Harbor and Thurston counties found the money was miscounted.
In May, Mora, 52, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and alien in possession of a firearm.
Valadez was sentenced Monday to 20 months and a day in prison and a year of state Department of Corrections supervision.