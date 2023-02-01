WENATCHEE — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to about two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty burglarizing several homes in the Upper Wenatchee River Valley.

Kevin Michael Waters, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to four counts of residential burglary, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, according to a defendant's statement on plea of guilty document.



