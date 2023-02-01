WENATCHEE — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to about two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty burglarizing several homes in the Upper Wenatchee River Valley.
Kevin Michael Waters, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to four counts of residential burglary, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, according to a defendant's statement on plea of guilty document.
Waters was sentenced by Judge Robert Jourdan to 30.75 months in prison, where he'll receive treatment for a substance use disorder, and then another 30.75 months under probation.
Waters was suspected in stealing more than $50,000 worth of property in the Upper Wenatchee River Valley, including Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas. He was also suspected of burglarizing the Leavenworth Ski Hill, according to a Chelan County Sheriff's Office news release.
The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office will dismiss charges in three related cases as part of a plea agreement signed Jan. 25. Waters is to also return any property and pay restitution to any alleged victims in the reports.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for March 22, according to the settlement agreement.
