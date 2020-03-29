WENATCHEE - A 23-year-old man was stabbed Friday night in Wenatchee.
The man was attacked on the 100 block of Okanogan Avenue at about 8 p.m., Wenatchee Police Department Sergeant Tim Lykken said. He was stabbed in the right side of his chest. His 20-year-old brother was also there, but was knocked down and received only minor scuffs and bruises.
The 23-year-old man and his brother took themselves to Central Washington Hospital and were both treated and released, Lykken said.
The two brothers were attacked by a group of three assailants, Lykken said. The two brothers did not give a reason that the attack took place and said they did not know the assailants. Police officers do not have suspects at this time.
Lykken did not have a description for the type of weapon used.