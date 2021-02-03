MOSES LAKE — With a touch of pink in the morning sky Wednesday, a Grant County bus whizzed along state Route 155 at 80 mph followed by a trail of flashing red and blue lights.
Grant County deputies, state troopers, Moses Lake and Soap Lake police officers had all joined in on a chase as 62-year-old Richard Manley of Grand Coulee traversed the county for 60 miles in the bus, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office news release.
Around 7 a.m., Grant Transit Authority reported a short bus had been stolen in Moses Lake, the release said. Thirty minutes later, a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted the white bus traveling on state Route 28 near Stratford. It took off north on Pinto Ridge Road as more officers entered the pursuit, the release said.
The bus passed through Coulee City and headed out north on state Route 155, where Grand Coulee police set up spike strips about 7 miles north of town. The bus hit the spikes, deflating one of its rear dual tires, but the driver was able to keep speeding close to 80 mph, according to the release.
Just south of Electric City, another Grand Coulee officer was setting up spikes strips. They deflated the right front tire of the bus and, about a half-mile later, dash cam video showed the driver had slowed down.
Manley veered to the right to make a fast turn and went off the road up a slight grassy incline, just missing a tree before coming to rest, video shows. Once stopped, an officer can be heard ordering Manley to put his hands over his head.
Deputies booked Manley in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and felony eluding. The pursuit did not leave anyone injured and the bus sustained minor damage, the release said.