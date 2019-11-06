LEAVENWORTH — A Seattle man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was badly injured on Cannon Mountain, spent a day hoping for rescue and then walked out on his own.
Ryan Cairnes, 36, summited the 8,638-foot peak in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness on Sunday afternoon and then fell during his descent, striking rocks and suffering substantial injuries, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
He stayed in place in a sleeping bag all day Monday in hopes that a helicopter would find him.
“Tuesday morning, he figured he’s going to have to work his way out,” Reinfeld said.
The sheriff’s office wasn’t notified the Cairnes was missing until Monday afternoon. Due to the impending darkness, the department couldn’t respond with a helicopter until Tuesday morning, Reinfeld said.
“So, he ended up going cross country and came out on the trail last night where some rescuers found him,” Reinfeld said.
The rescuers helped him back to a trailhead and then he was transported to Central Washington Hospital.
Few details were immediately available, but more are expected to be released Wednesday.