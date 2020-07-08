MANSON — A Chelan man, suspected of driving while intoxicated, rolled his vehicle after reportedly trying to pass two cars on SR 150, Tuesday night between Manson and Chelan.
Witnesses reported the driver going roughly 20 miles over the speed limit, according to Chief Jason Reinfeld of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. The driver lost control and rolled his Mustang several times, he said. A witness reported the crash moments after it happened at 8:15 p.m.
Medical aid crews treated the driver at the scene and transported him to Lake Chelan Community Hospital, Reinfeld said. Officers later arrested the man on suspicion of DUI.