SPOKANE — One of the men arrested on suspicion of vandalizing Gonzaga property with white supremacist graffiti on Saturday is a known affiliate of the racist Patriot Front group.

Joshua R. Plotner, of Craigmont, Idaho, was arrested on Saturday evening when campus security suspected that he and two other people were responsible for spraying Patriot Front logos on a mural wall on Gonzaga University’s campus. Plotner bailed out several of the group’s members from the Kootenai County Jail in June. George G. Dugas was also arrested on suspicion of vandalism.