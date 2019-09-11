WATERVILLE — A drive through the Wenatchee Valley Mall will cost a 32-year-old Rock Island man almost $47,000.
Francisco Samuel Kehoe destroyed a glass entryway May 8 when he drove a BMW wagon into the mall.
On Monday, he was ordered by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber to pay $46,892.81 in restitution to New York-based NAMDAR Realty Group, which owns the Wenatchee Valley Mall.
The bizarre scene was captured on video by a shopper as Kehoe slowly navigated the concourse and then left through the smashed doorway.
Kehoe was arrested by East Wenatchee police on Valley Mall Parkway shortly after the incident. He told the arresting officer he’d taken methamphetamine and heroin earlier that day, according to a probable cause affidavit filed May 9 in superior court
Kehoe later pleaded guilty to first-degree malicious mischief, possession of meth, DUI and reckless endangerment. He was sentenced in June to a year and a day in prison.
He’s being held at Airway Heights Corrections Center outside Spokane.