WENATCHEE — A man who sparred with commenters in a Wenatchee Police Department Facebook post that asked for help locating him was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of rape.
David Ernesto Lopez, 24, Wenatchee, was charged Feb. 5 in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. He allegedly raped a sleeping woman in December and locked her in his apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The alleged victim told police she fell asleep after smoking dabs — oils with high concentrations of THC — with Lopez and then awoke to him raping her, the affidavit said.
She also told police that she fell asleep again and when she woke up Lopez was gone and the door to his apartment was barricaded shut from the outside. She called a friend who removed a table that was placed against the door and then left, the affidavit said.
The woman told police she met Lopez on Facebook and that his profile name is David Rodriguez.
The Wenatchee Police Department sought help finding Lopez in a Feb. 4 Facebook post, which said he was wanted on several unspecified warrants.
Lopez replied to the post with a string of laughing emojis and indicated that he was wanted for DUI, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer and told police to “focus on some real criminals!”
Lopez is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court.
Lopez was also booked into the jail on warrants for violating a no-contact order, second-degree driving with a suspended license, DUI, first-degree negligent driving and obstructing a police officer.