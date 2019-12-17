WENATCHEE — A 25-year-old man arrested for assaulting a bus station security guard is now accused of striking a corrections officer.
Authorities say Connor R. Trevino of Chelan punched a female guard in the face Friday at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center after she let him out of a holding cell, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Trevino was restrained by several jail staffers. The wound required stitches.
In an interview with police, Trevino said he didn’t have a problem with the guard and that, “I just wanted to punch someone and she was right there,” the documents said.
Trevino was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.
It’s his second alleged assault on security officials in less than a month. On Nov. 29, Trevino was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault after he attacked a Link Transit bus station guard who’d asked Trevino to move along because he was loitering.
At the request of the jail, Trevino will be required to wear shackles at his future court appearances.
He’s being held on a combined $75,000 bail.