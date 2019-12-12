WENATCHEE — James Carl Brown says he feared for his life when he fired warning shots beside a moving BNSF Railway truck.
Armed with an M4-style rifle on Oct. 23, 2018, Brown testified Thursday that the truck lurched toward him after he told the four-man crew to move off a Chumstick Highway property.
“I flipped the selector switch off, yelling ‘Stop,’ and I was forced to fire three rounds into the dirt,” Brown said Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court as he described moving out of the way of the truck.
For firing the warning shots and not permitting the crew to leave through the property, Brown is charged with four counts of second-degree assault and four counts of unlawful imprisonment.
Chelan County Deputy Prosecutor James Hershey and Brown’s attorney, Nick Yedinak, rested their cases on Thursday. They’re expected to deliver closing statements Friday.
Brown testified for 48 minutes Thursday afternoon. Parts of his testimony, including his position in relation to the truck when he fired the warning shots, differed from that of the four-man BNSF crew.
The crew was using Brown’s driveway to get to a rail crossing next to the property.
All four railroad employees testified that Brown was standing by the driver’s side when the shots were fired, not in front of the truck.
Brown, 45, said he was protecting the property from trespassers when he confronted railroad workers.
Brown has rented a trailer on the property since December 2014. The property is owned by Lenny Lenihan. His father, Emmett Lenihan, who helps his son manage the property, testified that his son is often away.
Brown, an infantryman in the Oregon Army National Guard and former marine, was asked by the Lenihans to protect the property from trespassers.
Emmett Lenihan also said BNSF employees aren’t allowed on the property due to previous confrontations with railroad employees.
Brown said the night of the incident that he told one BNSF employee in a pickup truck, Nicholas Sarno, to move off the property and onto railroad property. Sarno complied and Brown went home. Brown estimates that was at 9:55 p.m. About 40 minutes later, he said he saw lights on the northwest end of the property.
Brown said he climbed on the side of the BNSF truck, rifle aimed toward the ground, and spoke with the crew and told them to move the truck onto railroad right of way.
Brown said a passenger was belligerent in the way he asked where the property line was located. Brown told him the property line was along a treeline and to back away.
Brown said he stepped down from the truck and went around the front to walk back home and that it then it drove toward him.
“That’s when they almost immediately, as opposed to backing it up, gunned the truck forward, nearly ran me over,” Brown said.
He said he stepped to the side and fired the warning shots because he felt his life was in “immediate danger.”
Brown said he yelled, “Stop,” and fired three rounds into the dirt. He said he climbed back onto the truck and said, “Back up the truck, get off the property now.”
The crew backed the truck to railroad property, but with the crossing removed for repair, and roads beside the track too steep and narrow for the truck to pass, the crew members testified there was no where else for them to go.
Brown returned to his home. The crew radioed railroad employees nearby who then called 911. Brown also called RiverCom Dispatch’s non-emergency line and reported the incident.
Deputy Lucas McComas was the first to respond and spoke to Brown by phone and helped coordinate a way for the employees to leave without entering Brown’s property.
The crew left on a railroad machine sent by a crew working at a separate location nearby.
McComas testified that Brown understood the gravity of the incident. McComas said that in one conversation, Brown commented on the seriousness of the incident by saying it had a “pucker factor of 11.”
During his testimony, Hershey questioned Brown about the comment.
Brown explained it was a stress level of 1 to 10, with 11 being exceptionally high.
“So you knew that by firing off your gun you were going to cause their stress level to go to 11?” Hershey said.
“It’s very likely, yes, sir,” Brown said.
“And you intended for their stress level to go up, didn’t you?” Hershey said.
“No, that’s incorrect, sir,” Brown said. “My intent was to protect myself, the property where I live and to simply protect myself.”
After a short back and forth, Hershey asked, “So the shooting had nothing to do with stopping the truck physically.
“The shooting on the ground is intended as a warning shot, sir, as opposed to a disabling or a kill shot,” Brown said.
“A warning to who?” Hershey said.
“A warning to whoever that imminent threat is that’s conducting that action of contact, sir,” Brown said.
Brown was arrested west of his property by a sniper with the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team. He testified that he’d left his home after a conversation with a deputy who implied police were going to raid the property.
Brown said he went to the west edge of the property and then saw people on a hillside west of the train tracks and then saw an armored vehicle approach his home.
“Of course, I’m realizing this is not a good situation at all for anybody,” Brown said. “At that juncture, I just realized regardless of the fact that I hadn’t committed a crime, it’s just better to surrender now, immediately, before any further escalation occurs.”
But he didn’t want to surrender to an armored vehicle and instead thought it better to surrender to the police he believed were in the hills west of the tracks.
Brown in his testimony also addressed allegations that he was drunk during the incident. He said he had 1-2 beers.
Trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Friday.