WASHINGTON, D.C. — For once, what Sen. Joe Manchin III wanted didn’t matter.

Manchin, D-W.Va., who has essentially wielded veto power over Democrats’ agenda as a key swing vote in a split Senate, conceded defeat Tuesday as it became increasingly clear that colleagues from both parties would reject his bid to speed up government approval of new energy projects.



