WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday they had cut a surprise agreement on an expansive plan to reduce health care and energy costs, cut down on carbon emissions, fight inflation and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

It marks a breakthrough on a bill that Democrats have tried for months to agree on.



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

