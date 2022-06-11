Purchase Access

CHELAN — A man’s body was found in a vehicle Saturday morning off of South Lakeshore Road northeast of Chelan.

A caller reported an overturned vehicle about 10:20 a.m. Responding deputies found the man inside the vehicle 15 feet off the road and 11 feet down an embankment, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lee Risdon.

The scene was between Rocky Cove Road and Fields Point Landing. The man's identity won’t be released until next of kin is notified. The cause of his death or the crash was unknown, Risdon said, as was how long he had been there.

“It did not just happen and it was down, over an embankment, so it was hard to see it from the roadway,” he said.

The Washington State Patrol was called to assist, he said.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

