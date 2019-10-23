This story was updated to include the identity of the woman killed in the collision.
BREWSTER — A 59-year-old Manson woman was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver.
About 9:30 a.m., a northbound 2009 GMC Yukon driven by Kai Michael Marcellay made an illegal pass on Highway 97 and struck a southbound 2008 Honda CRV driven by Peggy Ann Griffin head-on, according to Washington State Patrol.
The collision occurred near the Highway 97/Highway 17 interchange in Brewster.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marcellay, 37, of Brewster and his passenger, Brian Wade Dougherty, 33, of Okanogan were injured and transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Omak.
Authorities believe Marcellay was driving under the influence of alcohol, said Trooper John Bryant. Marcellay was transferred briefly transported to a Spokane hospital and then booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
Both vehicles were totalled. State Patrol said the Manson woman and Dougherty were wearing seatbelts and Marcellay was not.