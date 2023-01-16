WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center was packed Saturday with about 100 people coming and going for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Fest.
It was the first time back for the five-hour event since pandemic restrictions limited gatherings in 2020.
Marriah Thornock, executive director of the museum, said she was thrilled the museum could again host large scale events like the multicultural festival.
“Personally, one of my favorite things that the museum does is when we bring in all the different people in the community into the museum and we are just that facilitator for them to be able to showcase what they’re doing,” said Thornock.
The free festival had booths with organizations representing different cultures and performances throughout the day, from traditional dancing from Mexico, Hawaii and Ireland to a performance from Wenatchee High School’s Mariachi Huenachi.
Elder Wendall George of the Wenatchi/P’Sqousa tribe also gave a brief presentation of his people.
Wenatchee City Council member Linda Herald took photos of children for "passports" to be stamped for when they traveled to each booth.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford represented the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association at a booth and passed out mochi, a Japanese rice cake treat.
Wilma Cartagena, of Orondo, has lived in the Wenatchee Valley for more than eight years and said it was important to showcase her native homeland, Puerto Rico. She had a booth, with Puerto Rican Flags, a map of Puerto Rico, Puerto Rican candy and books about Puerto Rico.
“There’s a lot of people here in the valley that don’t know where Puerto Rico is when I tell them where I’m from, and don’t know that it (Puerto Rico) is a U.S. territory and that we are U.S. citizens,” Cartagena said.
At the end of the festival, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz presented the Uplift Awards, formerly known as the Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards, to individuals and organizations in the Wenatchee Valley who have made significant contributions to their communities in creating positive change and work in diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The first winner was Steven Maher, project coordinator for Our Valley, Our Future, an independent community-based organization that helps create relationships between organizations with people of all backgrounds. He was also given recognition for his help to establish NCW Equity Alliance, a non-profit organization that helps provide diversity, equity and inclusion training for businesses and organizations.
The second winner was Wenatchee Pride, an non-profit organization that aims to expand safe spaces and community for LGBTQ+ people in the Wenatchee Valley. Both the president, Lincoln Nere, and the treasurer, Catherine Houser, were nominated, but Kuntz said it made sense to award the organization as a whole.
Both Nere and Houser also said they felt it was better for the organization to be recognized. Houser joked that if the award only went to one of them that they could have fought about it.
The last winner was Wenatchee Valley College student Ivone Lopez-Ramirez. She is the president of non-profit Parque Padrinos, an organization that advocates for the Hispanic community in the Wenatchee Valley.
Lopez-Ramirez came to Wenatchee three years ago from Jalisco, a state in Mexico. She said at the end of the ceremony that she was proud to say she is now from Wenatchee.