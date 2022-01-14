Purchase Access

MOSES LAKE — The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated in Moses Lake with a march and a service, featuring a recital of King's "I Have a Dream" speech, beginning at 1 p.m. Monday.

Participants can assemble in the parking lot at the Surf 'n Slide water Park, 401 W. Fourth Ave. The route was still to be determined as of press time, but marchers likely will begin walking on Fourth Avenue from the water park and end at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1020 S. A St.

The program at the church begins at 2:30 p.m. Masks will be required.

Moses Lake resident Debra Randolph is the keynote speaker. Rev. Plasido Lindsey will recite King's speech, which was given during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963.

The program also includes music from Glory Jones, presentations from children and scripture readings. Charlie Jones, a member of the organizing committee, said there may be other speakers and singers.

The program will be livestreamed on the church's social media page, wwrld.us/3GCo6u0.

___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash.

