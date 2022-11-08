BALTIMORE — Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday to legalize adult-use cannabis.

The vote on the issue was called by the Associated Press at about 9:40 p.m. when unofficial election results showed nearly two-thirds of voters opting for legalization.



©2022 The Baltimore Sun. Visit at baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

