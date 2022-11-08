BALTIMORE — Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday to legalize adult-use cannabis.
The vote on the issue was called by the Associated Press at about 9:40 p.m. when unofficial election results showed nearly two-thirds of voters opting for legalization.
Maryland joins Washington, D.C., and 19 other states that already have legalized adult-use cannabis. Voters in four other states also were voting Tuesday on recreational marijuana.
Even though Maryland voters chose to legalize recreational cannabis, it doesn't mean that any adult aged 21 and older will be able to walk into the nearest dispensary and legally buy cannabis. Tuesday's vote essentially gives Maryland lawmakers the green light to go ahead and set up a recreational industry that could start as soon as July 1.
Approval of adult-use cannabis will trigger some legislation passed in the 2022 session. That includes a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1 where some penalties related to cannabis possession would be lessened. People who possess up to an ounce and a half of cannabis can be fined $100 and criminal penalties for possession up to 2.5 ounces will be replaced with civil citations. The law change also will establish a process for expungement of past cannabis possession convictions.
Another major development of the legalization vote is homegrown cannabis. Any adult aged 21 or older can legally grow up to two cannabis plants at home starting July 1. Households will be restricted to four total plants, which must be grown securely and out of public view.
At the very earliest, adults in Maryland could legally purchase recreational cannabis on July 1, but enacting the necessary regulations and laws — and working out disagreements — could delay the start of the industry by months or possibly years as happened with the state's medical cannabis program.
