YAKIMA — The importance of masking up has been a focus of public health messaging both locally and nationally for nearly a year now. In Yakima County those efforts have worked. According to a Health District survey last weekend, 93% of the 1,339 people observed at 32 Yakima County sites wore masks.
That’s in line with numbers reported since July when a countywide mask mandate went into effect. The district has conducted nine such surveys since July 11 and observed mask rates higher than 90% in each of them. That’s a sharp increase over the 65% of people observed wearing masks in June and 35% in May.
Double masking — putting a mask on top of your mask — has been shown to increase protection against COVID-19 transmission and is being researched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, however, neither the Washington Department of Health nor the Yakima Health District is urging people to wear a second mask.
“Currently, the Yakima Health District is not recommending double-masking,” Lilian Bravo, the district’s director of community partnerships said in an email Tuesday.
That’s based on guidance interim Yakima County Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha has received from the state Department of Health, she said.
Nevertheless the practice has become increasingly visible, with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases among its more high-profile adopters.
While additional questions for Jecha, submitted via Bravo, were not answered by press time, the general consensus of infectious-disease specialists — including Fauci — appears to be that additional layers likely help and can’t hurt, so long as they don’t hinder breathing.
“If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective, and that’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95,” Fauci told NBC late last month.
Dr. Seth Cohen, head of the University of Washington’s infectious disease clinic, echoed that sentiment in a Feb. 3 UW news release. Doubling up masks could add a layer of protection, as could wearing a single multi-layered mask, but it’s not as important as wearing well-fitted masks, he said.
“I don’t think people should be compelled to rush out and buy a second or third mask,” Cohen said. “Whatever mask you have, make sure if fits your face well. Make sure there are not any major gaps.”