220823-newslocal-confluencenames 03a.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Central Washington Hospital as seen on August 22, 2022.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Masks will be optional for Confluence Health patients and visitors starting Monday, but for staff and providers, the masking requirement stays.

All staff will still be required to be masked in clinical areas and any other areas accessible to the public, including common hallways, according to a Confluence Health news release on Friday.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

