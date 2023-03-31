WENATCHEE — Masks will be optional for Confluence Health patients and visitors starting Monday, but for staff and providers, the masking requirement stays.
All staff will still be required to be masked in clinical areas and any other areas accessible to the public, including common hallways, according to a Confluence Health news release on Friday.
The changes come after the state Department of Health announced it would be lifting its masking requirement for hospitals, prisons and long-term care facilities on Monday.
"We are taking into account both the changing needs of the post-pandemic world and continued protection of our patients," said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer, in the news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also plans on issuing additional guidance for after the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency May 11.
Lake said in the news release that Confluence Health leadership team may further "tailor" its masking policy as needed with any additional guidance received.
The 14-day COVID-19 rate March 20 was 58.3 per 100,000 in the Chelan-Douglas county area, according to state Department of Health data. The rate was 84.3 per 100,000 in early March.
Confluence Health operates across North Central Washington such as the Wenatchee Valley, Cashmere, Moses Lake and more.
