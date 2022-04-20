Angelita Sanchez, Wenatchee, right, asks about a mask being given to her by Link Transit outreach specialist Laura Leon at Columbia Station on May 1, 2020, when mask-wearing was a new thing and in short supply. Link had 750 masks — most made by community groups or individuals — to give away. Masks, as of Monday, are optional on buses — at least for now.
WENATCHEE — Masking is now optional on all Link Transit buses following a federal court's decision on Monday to strike down the CDC's mask mandate for public transit.
Initially, Link Transit leadership was going to wait until the Federal Transit Administration, an agency with the federal government that provides financial assistance to public transit, lifted its masking requirement, Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock said Tuesday at the monthly board meeting.
But legal counsel advised that based on how the order was struck down, Link Transit could be opening itself up to a civil rights violation, he said.
"We repealed it immediately, pulled the signage down on all the buses and shelters. A lot of bit of shuffling around (Monday night and Tuesday morning) to get ourselves up to date to go forward," DeRock said.
DeRock said it was up to the board — made up of city and county elected officials within Link's service area — to decide whether to enforce its own masking policy.
The board decided to leave masks as optional and did not bring the matter up to a vote on Tuesday.
Eight Seattle-area transit agencies — Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Seattle Department of Transportation, Seattle Center Monorail and Sound Transit — said in a joint statement Tuesday that masks are now optional.
Outside of the Seattle area, transit authorities in Whatcom, Clark, Benton-Franklin and Spokane counties repealed their requirements. The city of Yakima has also suspended mask-wearing requirements on Yakima Transit buses and at the Yakima Air Terminal.
Jaime Smith, spokesperson for Gov. Jay Inslee, said the governor's office would continue to encourage people to wear masks in crowded spaces, like public transportation. "We acknowledge the mixed reactions to the ruling, and to the changes generally happening in regards to mask policies," she said.
The ruling striking down the federal mandate came from a federal judge in Florida, who deemed it outside of the scope of the CDC. The Department of Justice said Tuesday it would appeal the ruling. The mandate had been set to expire May 3.
