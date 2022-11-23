A 22—year—old gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, killing five people and injuring 18 others before he was stopped by "heroic" patrons at Club Q.

The shooting brought back memories of the massacre in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016 that killed 49 people and remains the second—deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.