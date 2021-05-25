WENATCHEE — Live and in person, WSU Chelan/Douglas Master Gardeners are resuming their weekly Plant and Insect Clinics Thursdays outdoors at the Community Education Garden on Springwater and Western avenues.
Residents are asked to bring their plant and insect questions and samples to the garden from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays from June through September.
Master Gardeners are volunteer community educators committed to providing home gardeners with research-based solutions to their plant and insect problems and home horticulture questions.
For information about the clinic and how to prepare a sample, go to extension.wsu.edu/chelan-douglas/gardening/plantinsectclinic/. Questions can be emailed to chelanmastergardeners@gmail.com.