FILE PHOTO: William "Rick" Singer leaves the federal courthouse in Boston

William "Rick" Singer leaves the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 12, 2019. 

 Reuters/Brian Snyder/File photo

BOSTON — The architect of the largest U.S. college admissions fraud scheme ever uncovered was to be sentenced on Wednesday for helping wealthy parents secure the admission of their children to elite universities through cheating and bribery.

Federal prosecutors in Boston are seeking a six-year prison term for William "Rick" Singer. The former college admissions consultant played a key role as a cooperating witness in the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation.



