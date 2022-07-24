Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MATTAWA — Mattawa City Council members will consider possible ordinances to regulate the operation of businesses offering adult entertainment. Council members asked for regulation options after a discussion last week.

"If we were to have adult entertainment within the businesses, we need policies that would allow law enforcement to enforce regulations on it," Celaya said.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?