MATTAWA — A Mattawa woman in her 30s has died from complications of COVID-19, the Grant County Health District reported on Monday.

The woman had no known underlying health conditions.

“This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can affect anyone, of any age,” the health district said in its announcement.

To date in the Tri-Cities area, the youngest people to die from infection with the coronavirus have been in their 40s.

The risk of a severe case of COVID-19 increases if people are 60 or older or have underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, obesity or diabetes.

There have been 24 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Grant County, according to the health district there. Chelan County has had 16 recorded death, while Douglas County has had nine. Benton and Franklin counties have had 186 deaths combined.

Join the online forum