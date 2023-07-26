REUTERS — Mattel is banking on the box office success of the "Barbie" movie to help drive doll sales in the second half of the year, CEO Ynon Kreiz said on Wednesday, as the toymaker recorded a strong performance in July following the buzz around the film.

The California-based company also posted a surprise profit in the second quarter and its sales exceeded market expectations.



