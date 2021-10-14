Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Matthew Hepner is running unopposed for the East Wenatchee City Council position 7. He has served on the council since 2018.
Growth is one of the biggest issues facing East Wenatchee. In your opinion, how can the city prepare for future growth and development?
We must grow, without growth we become stagnant and wither away. To prepare for growth, we must have efficient and easily understandable zoning and permitting policies. We are entering an exciting and possibly problematic time in this regard. Will we grow vertically and possibly obstruct our beautiful view, or do we expand horizontally and deal with the consequences of urban sprawl?
There are also no easy answers for the increasingly problem of homelessness. Having a facility that can address the needs of the homeless is crucial, but it can’t be so big that it encourages the migration of the homeless population. Addiction, behavioral health, and mental health services are also part of this equation and will play a critical role in helping the homeless get into a sustainable living situation.
We must also build more. Not McMansions but townhouses, duplexes, and starter homes for working families so they can start building equity at a fair price.
East Wenatchee has grown increasingly diverse. How would you ensure our city is a welcoming place for people of color and LGBTQ individuals and that all voices are represented on the council?
I would encourage those voices to run for elected office at the city and encourage hiring practices and contracting practices to consider diversity when making final determinations. All of us deserve a seat at the table, and nepotism gains us nothing but problems. For the most part, I feel the city staff and the mayor have done a great job navigating this issue.
What do you think are other important issues for the city right now?
Economic development and encouraging a robust economy in the valley that supports family wage jobs and diversifies our economic portfolio so the city can weather a finical downturn if we face another recession.
