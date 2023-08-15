FILE PHOTO: Wildfires driven by high winds hit Hawaiian island of Maui

Smoke billows from flames near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2023. 

KAHULUI, Hawaii — A week after a ferocious wildfire ravaged the Maui resort town of Lahaina, search teams with cadaver dogs have combed through just a quarter of the disaster zone, as anxious people await news of hundreds of loved ones still believed to be missing.

Local, state and federal rescue workers were proceeding as fast as possible, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said, but there was a “reverence” that encumbered the task of finding more of the dead, which already number at least 99 people.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?