SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell has named interim Chief Adrian Diaz as his pick for permanent chief of Seattle police, signaling his approval with the current leadership of the Police Department.

At a news conference Tuesday, Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz, who has served in the role as interim since 2020, to continue to lead the city's police department.



