SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell has named interim Chief Adrian Diaz as his pick for permanent chief of Seattle police, signaling his approval with the current leadership of the Police Department.
At a news conference Tuesday, Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz, who has served in the role as interim since 2020, to continue to lead the city's police department.
Harrell has been a vocal supporter of Diaz since taking office in January and openly encouraged Diaz to apply for the permanent role this spring, though the city's charter required the mayor conduct a more open search for the position.
The mayor's office hired a headhunting firm for $75,000 to round up applicants. Of those 15 applicants, a selection committee appointed by the mayor identified three finalists earlier this month: Diaz, SPD Assistant Chief Eric Greening and Tucson Police Assistant Chief Kevin Hall.
The Seattle City Council must also confirm Harrell's selection.
In a public forum last week, the three candidates fielded questions about alternative responses, culture within the department and violence in the city.
Diaz indicated support for increased policing alternatives and reform within the department, but focused his answers on his previous experience, rather than specific new ideas.
Diaz, 47, joined the SPD in 1997, was promoted to assistant police chief in 2017 and became deputy police chief in July 2020. He was named interim chief that August after former Police Chief Carmen Best suddenly announced she was retiring in response to the Seattle City Council’s plan to lay off 100 police officers and cut the salaries of command staff.
Married with three children, Diaz is a former wrestling coach at Mercer Island and Chief Sealth high schools and spent his earlier years in the police department doing youth and community outreach work. He began his career in patrol and was assigned to a bike unit before working as an undercover officer with the Anti-Crime Team. Later, he joined the Investigations Bureau and as an assistant chief, Diaz was in charge of the department’s Collaborative Policing Bureau.
Not including interim chiefs, Diaz is the seventh person to be named the city’s top cop in 43 years and is the third chief in that time to rise through the Seattle ranks.
Harrell and Diaz have worked in apparent lockstep this year to address high-crime neighborhoods concentrated in and around downtown through hot-spot policing and committing to hiring more staff for the hemorrhaging department through a series of recruitment strategies, including hiring bonuses of up to $30,000.
The pair have shared little on how they will navigate reform within the department, which has been under a federal consent decree for a decade due to sustained issues of force and bias within the department.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone