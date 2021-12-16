WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay is under fire by fellow RiverCom board members for alleged nepotism.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz alleged the hiring of Mihkaela Overbay, Overbay’s daughter, as RiverCom’s finance manager is “wrong” and an “ethics violation.”
Overbay denied the allegations, saying he was not involved in the hiring process.
“I’m not arguing the legal side of this at all,” Kuntz said during a RiverCom Administrative Board meeting Tuesday. “I think there’s only one way to fix it.”
Kuntz said to remedy the situation, Kevin Overbay should step down from the board and relinquish his role as chair.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford also expressed concern about perception during the meeting.
“I personally think it’s the roles that are being played that make it a conflict,” she said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It makes it challenging for Commissioner Overbay as the chair.”
RiverCom, which has about 40 employees, is the 911 dispatch center for Chelan and Douglas counties. The agency is funded through annual fees from local first-responder agencies, state grants and taxes. It is solely governed by the administrative board. The voting members are currently Kevin Overbay, Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton, Wenatchee City Councilmember Ruth Esparza, Crawford and ex-officio member Arnold Baker. Non-voting members, also sit on the board.
Kuntz, on Tuesday, sat in for Esparza, whose position on the RiverCom board will be filled by another councilmember since she did not seek reelection.
Tuesday’s agenda already included electing a board chair and chair pro tem for 2022. Chelan County Fire District No. 5. Chief Arnold Baker was elected chair of the five-voting member board. Crawford was elected chair pro tem.
Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said Tuesday that Overbay would remain on the board.
“I am certainly more comfortable with Commissioner Overbay still serving on the board, but not as the chair,” Crawford said in an interview Tuesday. “I do have every confidence that Commissioner Overbay will recuse himself from discussion or voting on issues that might have an impact on a family member that is employed there.”
Crawford said Mihkaela Overbay's role as finance manager presents an “ongoing challenge” since finances are often discussed at meetings.
Despite Baker’s election as chair, Kuntz said Overbay will still exert substantial sway on the board.
“Anytime that I’ve ever chatted with anyone at RiverCom, they immediately went and called (Kevin),” Kuntz said. “They didn’t call the executive director, they didn’t go through the executive director. They went straight to (Kevin).”
Mihkaela Overbay started her role with RiverCom Dec. 6. Lowell Porter, RiverCom’s executive director, said in an interview Tuesday the job was posted in multiple places for about three weeks. Mihkaela Overbay was the only applicant and she met the qualifications for the position, he said.
The hiring process also included an interview, background check and reference checks.
Porter said there was a general counsel review of the process “because again, she was the only applicant and because she is related to a county commissioner and a board member.”
“The administrative board had no influence or involvement in the hiring process of Ms. Overbay,” FitzSimmons said in an email. “Commissioner Overbay had no influence or involvement in the hiring of his daughter.”
FitzSimmons said then-Executive Director Misty Viebrock and quality assurance consultant Bill Larson presented the conditional offer. The agency recently restructured, and Viebrock took on the role of deputy director.
“I don’t see that there is a conflict,” Porter said. “Because if you put barriers or procedures in place to element what might be the appearance of one, I don’t think there is. Him not being the chair, in my mind, removes all the issues that were the topic of discussion.”
Kuntz said in a phone call Tuesday that he was not convinced, and that “the easiest way to fix this is for (Kevin) to no longer be on the board.”
“I just don’t think we should hire our children to come to work for the government agency that we run. I think it’s that simple,” Kuntz said. “What’s it going to be like around the water cooler?”