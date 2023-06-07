Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy at the NYSE in New York

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at the the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, April 17. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a revolt from hardline Republicans who accuse him of betraying an agreement that got him elected to lead the chamber, raising questions about the job security of the top Republican in Congress.

About a dozen hardliners derailed a Republican effort in the House of Representatives on Tuesday to block new environmental regulations on household gas stoves, joining with Democrats to kill the measure in the Republican-controlled chamber.