WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday voiced qualified support for a Senate bill to clarify Congress' role in certifying presidential election results, calling it the only chance to prevent any future chaos like the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault.

"I'll proudly support the legislation provided that nothing more than practical changes are made to its current form," McConnell said in a floor speech, as a Senate committee prepared to consider possible modifications as it readied the legislation for an eventual vote.



