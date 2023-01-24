US-NEWS-DEBTLIMIT-GET

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference following a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. 

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s up to President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a catastrophic debt default later this year.

A compromise to raise debt ceiling and put in place spending cuts will “have to come out of the House,” said McConnell, who in 2011 helped reach an accord with then Vice President Joe Biden that averted a default. “That is where the solution lies.”



