SOAP LAKE — McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation officials announced Friday that COVID-19 cases were identified at the facility, but those residents since have been relocated to a Pasco facility and staff quarantined.
Director Erica Gaertner said facility staff were managing 13 active cases of coronavirus among residents and 10 cases among employees.
However, those with active cases no longer were in the facility, she said, after an update was posted Thursday on the McKay website. Residents who tested positive for coronavirus had been temporarily transferred to Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco.
"This center specializes in caring for COVID positive elderly residents. Once the residents recover and complete their COVID isolation period, we are planning on their return to McKay," Gaertner said.
"McKay and its staff are taking every step recommended by authorities to prepare the facility for the return of the residents," she said.
Staff and residents (who tested negative) will continue to receive frequent and regular testing to monitor for new infections."
More stringent testing procedures go into effect when a facility has an initial positive test, Gaertner said in an earlier interview.