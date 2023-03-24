WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a marathon hearing on Thursday, the CEO of TikTok struggled to assuage lawmakers' concerns that the massively popular video app's ties to the Chinese government make it a threat to U.S. national security.

For more than five hours, CEO Shou Chew faced searing questions from Democrats and Republicans alike about the app's impact on children and teens, what it does with users' data and its potential as a vector for dangerous trends and misinformation. He found virtually no sympathy from lawmakers, who were unsatisfied with the company's plan to relocate data on its 150 million American users to servers in Texas.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.