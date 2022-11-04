US-NEWS-MEDIA-LITERACY-3-LA

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho shakes hands with student Davian Marquez, 17, at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles.

The Instagram headline was pithy and alarming: “Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization.” And the report, from a murky source, could have had real-world consequences, coming in 2020, just as the U.S. rolled out the first vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

That made the story a perfect tool for an educator trying to teach high school students how to separate fact from fiction — a survival skill in a culture drowning in a tsunami of information.

Philanthropist Melanie Lundquist hugs student Davian Marquez, 17, after visiting a class using New Literacy Project materials at Roosevelt High School. “A society where no one questions things is not going to be a very strong society,” Lundquist says. 
Roosevelt High School government teacher Aldo Parral uses the News Literacy Project's materials to teach his students how to read the news and sniff out what's not true, in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.


