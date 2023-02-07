US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-GAGORDER-GET

Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. 

 Ted S. Warren/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — More than two dozen media companies, including The Idaho Statesman and several TV stations, have filed a petition asking the Idaho Supreme Court to remove a sweeping gag order in the case of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students.

The petition, filed Monday evening, asks the court to order the Latah County District Court and Judge Megan Marshall to vacate a nondissemination order issued last month in Bryan Kohberger’s case. Kohberger was arrested in late December and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.



