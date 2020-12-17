WENATCHEE — Spring is still months away but some worry that COVID-19 infections among Latinos may increase when next harvest season arrives.
Social determinants like where Latinos live and work have not changed, according to Dr. Mabel Bodell, nephrologist and member of the Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council at Confluence health.
Two weeks ago, the proportion of Latinos testing positive with COVID-19 was the same as the proportion of Latinos in the area, according to data from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“We, the Latino community, are getting this 'good job' message, but none of the things that make us more vulnerable to this disease are being truly addressed,” Bodell said.
Agricultural workers may hide COVID-19 symptoms because one day’s work can be a really big deal for them, according to Bodell. There have been improvements in mask-wearing and social distancing in the workplace, but there are still gaps, she said.
Nevertheless, Bodell and others attest to the hard work by agricultural companies to protect employees during the last harvest season.
“I was impressed with how many people in the ag industry were working really, really, hard work to protect their workers from becoming infected,” said Dr. Peter Houck, an epidemiologist at the Chelan-Douglas Health District. “I think there was an incredible amount of work done by all sorts of people that oftentimes is not recognized or appreciated by others,” Houck said.
Changes have been made to protect farmworkers, but they only occurred because agricultural companies were pressured to do so, according to Edgar Franks, state and political director for Familias Unida por Justicia, a union that represents farmworkers statewide.
Changes have been a combination of efforts from worker groups, and workers, according to Franks. When the pandemic first began, Franks said, community groups were the first to push for more COVID-19 testing and to give out masks.
The biggest difference between this year and next year’s harvest season will be the presence of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Houck.
Healthcare workers, first responders, and people with underlying health conditions that put them at a greater risk of COVID-19 could be offered a vaccine first, according to the state Department of Health.
Prioritizing people who work intensively with infected people makes perfect sense, but educators and non-healthcare, essential workers should be high on the list, according to Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District. He is unsure if the health district will have the power to make those decisions when the time comes.
The community has learned a lot about how to deal with this pandemic, and every lesson the health district learned this year will be applied to next year, Houck said.
Things have improved from a month ago, but Familias Unidas has a lot of work to for the next harvest season, Franks said. Housing rules and regulations still need to be changed, primarily around ventilation, he said.
Familias Unidas brought a lawsuit against the state Department of Labor & Industries and did not succeed in banning the use of bunk beds in farmworker housing. They would still like to see improvements in this, he said.